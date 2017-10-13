Another successful car wash for Newtonhill Kirk

Last Saturday morning saw another successful car wash day at Newtonhill Kirk when the car wash team produced a row of gleaming vehicles and raised over £90 for kirk funds in the process.

There are now many regular users attending the car wash – some of them travelling from nearby villages for the monthly session. The next car was will take place on Saturday, November 4.

On the Saturday afternoon a very pleasant and enjoyable afternoon tea was held with a great range of elegant sandwiches and tasty cakes on offer.

Send your stories and pictures to news@mearnsleader.com