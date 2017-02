Two Arbroath lifeboats were launched this lunchtime after reports of surfers in trouble at Elliot beach.

However, the RNLI lifeboat crew were stood down after it was discovered that it was a false alarm.

A spokesperson said: “We launched on service to a report of two surfers thought to be in trouble off Elliot beach.

“The two persons were found not to be in trouble, false statements with good intent, better to be called and check.”