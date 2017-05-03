Award was icing on cake for St Cyrus baker

A St Cyrus-based cake-maker’s journey to a baking competition was far from a piece of cake.

Despite two stumbling blocks Ella Barton, who owns The Old Bakery in St Cyrus and Cake Addict cake making company, scooped an award at the Cake International 2017 in London last month.

However, her Gothic angel almost didn’t take flight after its box was too big to fit under Ella’s seat or be stored in the overhead compartment on her Easy Jet flight from Edinburgh to London.

But thanks to a warm-hearted member of the cabin crew Ella’s angel, who is trapped in an old tower, got her very own seat on the plane.

Ella explained: “The box was too high to go under the seat on the plane.

“I was worried I wouldn’t be able to get it to London. I showed them what was inside the box and told them I needed to get it to London.

“A very nice lady said there was a row empty and I was able to sit on one seat with the box on the seat next to me.

“I am very pleased they allowed me to get to London.”

That wasn’t her only misfortune that day; when Ella, who is originally from Poland and moved to Scotland 12 years ago and now lives in St Cyrus, got to London she realised the angel’s legs had broke and had to fashion her some new pins.

Despite the two set backs Ella came away with the bronze award for best small decorative cake at the cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show at Alexandra Palace in London.

She said: “I really like angels and I also like the Gothic-style. I think that is where my idea came from.

“I only had an hour to fix it. I am so happy I took some extra icing with me and was able to make her some new legs.

“I was so, so happy to get the bronze award. I saw a lot of talented people there.

“I was upset when she broke her legs. I thought I was going to go home with nothing. I am very pleased.

“I used to bake with my mum when I was little but that was just traybakes.”

Ella set up Cake Addict three years ago and took over The Old Bakery six months ago.

She is hoping to go to the Cake International show in Birmingham in November.