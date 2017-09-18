Awards shortlist for Open Air Pool

Stonehaven’s Open Air Pool is a finalist in the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards.

The Pool has made it to the final three in the ‘Best Outdoor/Adventure Experience’ category, alongside Lochter Activity Centre and Deeside Activity Park.

The awards recognise and reward the ‘best of the best’ tourism businesses throughout Aberdeen City and Shire.

Also nominated is local tourist guide, who has been shortlisted in the Tourism and Hospitality Hero catergory.

Alison Christie, chairman of ACSTA, says the shortlist reflects the wide and varied nature of the tourism sector in the city and shire, and the hard work that takes place across the region to ensure that both leisure and business tourists enjoy the best possible experiences.

“Once again this year the judging panel has been very impressed by the many examples of excellent customer service and commitment to ensuring guests are very well looked after when they visit,” she adds.

“It has been particularly heartening to see entries from so many operators and individuals who have not entered before, along with those who have been shortlisted in previous years of ACSTA and are continuing to enter because of the added value the awards bring to their business.

“It does sound like a cliché, but the judging panels do have a very difficult task in whittling down the entries into category shortlists. Every year we see evidence of standards further improving and even more satisfied customers leaving with very happy memories, and it is extremely difficult to narrow it down when the industry is performing so well across the board.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and gala dinner at Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen on November 24. The winners of ACSTA 2017 will then go on to represent the region in the national tourism Oscars, the Scottish Thistle Awards, which take place in the spring. Further information is available at www.acsta.co.uk