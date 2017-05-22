Beer fest to support local charities

Visitors to the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven will be drinking to the health of three good causes in the North-east.

Organisers have announced this year’s celebration of the craft of brewing will raise funds for Stonehaven Tennis Club, Stonehaven Sea Cadets and the Stonehaven fundraising group of Guide Dogs For The Blind.

It is hoped thousands of pounds will be raised for each of the organisations when more than 4,000 visitors flock to the festival’s purpose-built marquee in the Baird Park for three days, from Thursday, June 15, to Saturday, June 17.

The Midsummer Happening’s organiser, Robert Lindsay, said: “The whole event is staged by volunteers and is not for profit, so we feel the money we raise in Stonehaven should stay in Stonehaven.

“I think we have three great charities on board this year, who do so much good work in our community. I’m sure visitors to the Happening will be delighted to know they are not only having a great time, but helping some great causes, too.”

Robert said both the sea cadets and tennis club do excellent work with young people, teaching them skills and confidence to stand them in good stead, while the Stonehaven fundraising group work tirelessly to help pay for the training of puppies who can make a real difference in the lives of the visually impaired.

He said: “Last year we were lucky enough to raise £24,000 to split between three charities we supported. Fingers crossed everyone who comes along to the Happening next month will help us do just as well.”

Robert said: “All three of these charities will be providing volunteers for the Happening, helping to ensure everyone has a great time at an event which is famed for its vibrant, friendly atmosphere.

“So come along, enjoy the food, music and, of course, the beer and drink to the health of these great organisations.”

For more information and to buy tickets for the Midsummer Beer Happening, visit www.msbh.co.uk

Drew Lawson, sailing principal for Stonehaven Sea Cadets said the support of the Happening would be a huge boost for the organisation.

“We are creating new headquarters at Stonehaven Harbour, with phase 1 completed at a cost of £250,000. The phase 2 fit out will start once we have raised a further £150,000 and the funds raised through the Midsummer Beer Happening will be a huge boost for that.”

“It is planned that our new HQ will be opened up for other community groups and will be a great asset for Stonehaven and the harbour area.”

Ron Young, chairman of Stonehaven Tennis Club said the organisation was delighted to have been chosen as one of the benefactors of this year’s Happening.

“Small clubs such as ours work extremely hard to raise much needed funds to improve facilities and services to the community. The opportunity to be involved in the Happening came along at just the right time for us as it has meant we can give the green light to a much-needed project that will ensure our facilities are of the highest standard leading in to the future.”

Ron added there had been an overwhelming response from club members wanting to be involved in the Happening as volunteers. “This demonstrates the strength of the community spirit in Stonehaven,” he said.

Community Fundraising Development Officer for Guide Dogs, Andrea Williams, said: “Guide Dogs is thrilled to be attending the Midsummer Beer Happening.

“We rely on donations and it’s only through the support of local communities that we can continue our life-changing work.

“It costs just under £55,000 to train and support a guide dog partnership and every pound we raise at the event will make a difference to people who are living with sight loss.”