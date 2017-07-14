Befrienders attend Royal Garden Party

Two volunters from Kincardine and Deeside Befriending were invited to attend the Queen’s garden Party in Edinbugh earlier this month, as a recognition of their outstanding contribution to their community.

The charity was asked by Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Carol Kinghorn, to nominate two of its volunteers to attend the event on July 4 in appreciation of K&D Befriending’s positive impact on the local community.

Sheila Blake from Arbuthnott, who has been volunteering with K&D Befriending since 1998, and Pat Fraser from Stonehaven, who has been with them as a befriender and member of their Management Committee since 2001, attended the Garden Party on behalf of all K&D Befriending volunteers, past and present.

Pat said: “It was a most exceptional special afternoon for me and my son. It was a great honour to see the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Andrew, and, together with many other people, to be recognised for the good work we do.”

For more information on Befriending visit www.kdbefriending.org.uk/