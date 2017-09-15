Benefactor visits renal unit

Richard Jones, treasurer of Kidney Care UK, was in the north-east last week and paid a visit to the construction site of the Kincardine Community Hospital satellite renal unit. The charity granted £50,000 towards the project last year. He said he and his colleagues at Kidney Care UK were impressed with the “determination of the local community to develop the facility” and they were “delighted to be a part of that”.

He is pictured above with Sam May, area support manager, Billy Hunter, past president of the Rotary Club of Stonehaven, and Bill Mackie, senior renal technician.