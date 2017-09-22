Bervie ‘Little Black Dress’ event hailed a huge success

Earlier this month, Inverbervie Pre-school Group in conjunction with the Burgh Hall committee hosted its first Little Black Dress Afternoon Tea - an event organised for the whole community and what an incredible success it was.

The Burgh Hall was almost unrecognisable - decorated beautifully with soft, twinkly lights and tables set out for the feast to come - and the guests all looked the part as they arrived in their finest outfits.

The cakes were provided by Macphies, and support was also given by the Scotmid Co-operative and Warbutons. Guests were treated to sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones, muffins, cakes and traybakes, plenty to keep them busy between 1pm - 5pm as they sipped their prosecco.

The whole community rallied to offer some fantastic raffle prizes with a number of both small and large companies offering their services and goods to be won.

Mrs Alison Yeats and Mrs Clare Peters, both dedicated members of Pre-school staff, nurtured the tiny spark of an idea until it grew into a wonderful event that was well attended by the community.