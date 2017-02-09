Body found in kayaker search

A body has been found in the search for missing Mearns kayaker Dominic Jackson.

The 35-year-old, from Fettercairn, was reported overdue on Sunday night after a weekend trip to Portsoy.

His kayak was recovered from the sea near Wick, around 50 miles away, on Tuesday.

A body, still to be identified, was discovered today off Lybster.

Mr Jackson’s family have been informed.

Extensive searches have been carried out for the missing man.

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who has been leading the police operation, said: “I can confirm that a body was discovered in the water near Lybster at around midday today during air searches by the Police Scotland helicopter. Wick lifeboat was also launched to assist.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Dominic Jackson has been updated and we are liaising closely with them.”

Mr Jackson’s sister, Ellie, posted on social media: “We have taken such strength from this international community of people who have come together at such a difficult time for Dom’s family and friends and all those who knew him.

“Our heartfelt thanks must go out to all the people on the ground that worked tirelessly together to look for my brother. I must also thank the thousands of well wishers and prayers from right around the world that have kept us all going through this ordeal. It is impossible to convey our thanks to everyone.

“It has been quite an ordeal for everyone and we are just so thankful that we finally have an outcome even if it is not the one we have all been praying for.

“I have felt all along that Dom has been at peace with whatever outcome has befallen him and would have accepted his fate in good spirits which was his nature.”