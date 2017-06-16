Bonny Baby winner

After two weeks of voting, the Mearns Leader is delighted to congratulate the winner of the 2017 Bonny Baby competition...Cooper Ward!

Nearly 200 votes were posted and hand-delivered to our office in Ann Street, Stonehaven, and it was a close fought competition, with the leading baby changing several times over the fortnight. When voting closed at 5pm on Monday (June 12), litte Cooper, who was just four weeks old when he was entered into the competition, was the leading baby, with six month-old MJ Shine in second place. Just missing out on a prize was Lewis Campbell, who was in third place. The parents of the winner and runner-up will be contacted and get to choose their image for a special framed print. The winning family will receive a framed 15x12 print and the runner-up won a framed 10x8 print from Les Black Photography.