Boulders at war memorial ‘will help deter overnight parking’

Boulders have been installed at the Crosspoles War Memorial near Luthermuir in an attempt to deter larger vehicles from parking at the spot overnight.

Kincardine and Mearns Area Manager Willie Munro said: “In recent years we’ve received complaints from residents and Mearns Community Council about overnight parking at the Crosspoles war memorial and litter and debris left at the site. The boulders have been installed as a temporary measure to discourage overnight parking by larger vehicles and to encourage use of the nearby Stracathro lorry park for such use. They have been placed to allow smaller vehicles to stop at the site. We hope this approach will reduce issues at the site and help keep the memorial area clean and tidy.”