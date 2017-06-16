Awards shortlist for Stonehaven farmer

A Stonehaven farmer has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Alan Meston, from Dunnottar, Stonehaven, has made it onto the shortlist of this year’s M&S ‘Farming for the Future’ awards, and the winner will be announced next week (June 22) at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

Alan has been nominated for the Outstanding Producer award for producing high quality beef cattle for M&S, as well as for his commitment to animal health and welfare and drive to increase the efficiency of his business.

Alan started buying cattle from the age of 13 and with the help of his son and one other part-time member of staff - he now produces around 2,800 beef cattle per year, with 1,200 cattle on the farm at any one time. Alan makes extensive use of grazing to ensure that feed costs are minimised, whilst managing grass in such a way as to maintain high growth rates amongst cattle. For the last three years, Alan’s cattle have been able to achieve one tonne of daily liveweight gain per hectare of grassland. It was Alan’s commitment to sustained improvements in cattle growth rates year after year that impressed the judges.