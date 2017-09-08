Bay on Award shortlist

The Bay Fish & Chips has been shortlisted for the coveted Food Made Good ‘Most Sustainable Foodservice Business’ 2017 award.

The award-winning fish and chip business has been named alongside two Michelin-starred restaurants, a country pub and street food stall, as well as cookery schools, a workplace and university caterer.

Calum Richardson, owner/chef at The Bay Fish & Chips, commented: “A brilliant achievement for Team Bay! To be named amongst such brilliant names in the foodservice industry is an honour.

‘‘This shortlist recognises our commitment and devotion to sustainability behind everything we do at The Bay, but it also recognises our

work with schools and academies educating the next generation about

sustainability.

‘‘Roll on 5 October!”