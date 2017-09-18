Deeside Timberframe appoints Stewart Ferguson as Operations Director

Stonehaven-based Deeside Timberframe, part of the Bancon Group, has appointed a new operations director to help drive its continued expansion and growth.

Stewart Ferguson is currently director of the Bancon Group’s specialist works division.

k He will transfer to Deeside Timberframe to take up his new role, which will include overseeing on-site activity, quality systems and site health and safety as well as managing the commercial team.

The timber systems manufacturer is reaping the rewards of its investment in additional resources in Central Scotland and North-west of England, with more than 60% of its business now coming from outwith the North-east of Scotland.

John Wright, managing director of Deeside Timberframe, said: “I am delighted to welcome Stewart to the team at Deeside, where his broad experience will assist in our current growth strategy.

“This move also allows us to take advantage of our diverse skill set by providing opportunities for personnel development across the Bancon Group.”

Stewart brings more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry, having joined his father’s joinery business after studying building management at university.

He has worked on housing, health, education, industrial, commercial and retail construction projects, including a major maintenance project for Aberdeenshire Council and a £450,000 health centre extension in Angus.

Stewart said: “After six years working for the Bancon Group, I am looking forward to the challenge of taking on a new role within the group, at what is a time of growth for Deeside Timberframe.

“Timber frame systems are increasingly being used in the construction of homes, supermarkets and hotels and are considered one of the most economic, efficient and environmentally friendly methods of construction, so there is huge potential to continue expanding the company and its reach in the UK market.”

Deeside Timberframe’s precision-engineered timber systems are manufactured at its operations in Stonehaven and Stirling, where the company employs 70 people.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the industry, Deeside Timberframe designs, manufactures and installs timber frame solutions many for house builders and construction companies across the UK.