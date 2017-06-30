Free WiFi launched at Stonehaven Railway Station

The ScotRail Alliance today announced that free WiFi is now available for all customers using Stonehaven station.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said that the hotspot has been installed to allow customers to stay connected while out and about.

WiFi is currently available at over 50 stations and, the company aim that by autumn 2018, almost 90% of the ScotRail fleet will be connected.

Communications Director Rob Shorthouse, said: “We’re building the best railway that Scotland is ever had. This means more seats, more services and faster journeys. It also means giving our customers the best experience possible. WiFi is very much a part of that.

“We’ve had WiFi on trains for some time now, helping people stay in touch and do work on the move. But we know that journeys start well before you board the train, which is why we’re rolling out these hotspots to key stations.

“I’m delighted that we are now able to make journeys better for our customers in Stonehaven by keeping them connected while they wait for their train or connecting bus.”

WiFi equipment has already been fitted to all trains serving Scotland’s main inter-city routes, and the focus is now turning to ensure that other routes can keep connected on the move.

The ScotRail Alliance’s High Speed Trains, which will begin to enter service on the Aberdeen – Edinburgh/Glasgow route during 2018, will be WiFi enabled.