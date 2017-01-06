Hidden History Podcasts launches from Stonehaven

A new podcast series for 2017 Year of History was launched this month in Stonehaven.

Local academic and writer Neil McLennan captured podcasts interviews at the end of last year and start of this year from his adopted hometown of Stonehaven.

The series -Hidden History - will see Neil travel across Scotland unveiling historical gems in the form of museums and visitor attractions. He will also encourage tourists to visit heritage hotels to to further enhance their history tourism.

Neil, a former History teacher and former President of the Scottish Association of History Teachers is enthusiastic about the work. “I have written for the History Scotland magazine for a few years now and sit on their editorial board. The opportunity to continue writing but also supplement this with interviews with some great people across Scotland is a great one. Moreover to share a passion for the past and keenness to communicate about it is a real privilege.”

Series editor and Assistant Editor Rachel Bellerby added, “History podcasts such as Dan Snow’s have been growing in popularity. We are delighted to now offer a Scottish History series. Neil has been seeking out and meeting with some fascinating people in really interesting places.”

In the first series of podcasts Neil speaks with Cressida Coates and her team of dedicated volunteers at the historicTolbooth Museum, he meets with local photographer Andy Hall and also heritage consultant Dave Ramsay. Some local students were able to take part too, sharing their findings about the Bella Story in Catterline.

Neil will be travelling across the country visiting sites of interest, museum and historic hotels. If you would like Neil to visit your attraction contact him on social media using #NeilsHistoryScotland or @HistoryScotland

