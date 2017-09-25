Ice cream lovers wanted to join parlour

One of the nation’s most popular ice cream brands is looking to whip up the ultimate team for the sweetest job ever at its flagship parlour.

Following the successful hire of new Parlour Manager, Yvette Harrison, Mackie’s of Scotland is seeking ten enthusiastic individuals to join its 19.2 ice cream parlour team at the new Marischal Square development in Aberdeen.

Mackie’s are seeking two supervisors, eight baristas and parlour assistants to provide the perfect welcome for visitors.

Mackie’s, a living wage employer since 2015, has both full and part time opportunities available for the flagship ice cream parlour set to open this December.

Now the family firm is seeking the perfect candidates - reliable and enthusiastic multi-taskers with a can do attitude and a love for all things sweet.

Karin Mackie, Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “We are looking for ice cream lovers of the North East to come and join the fun at the new parlour.

“We want to grow and train our team to our high standards to ensure that when the parlour opens, everything runs smoothly and all our customers are welcomed warmly by a team that loves what they do.

“It’s important to us that the candidates have a real interest in food and drink because we feel that the best customer service comes from those who are passionate about what they do.”

Mackie’s recently unveiled its exclusive range of artisan chocolates, which are to be sold exclusively at the parlour.

The range of 18 flavours of hand-made chocolates has been created with the help of Swiss & French chocolate artisans, producing a variety of milk and dark chocolates filled with exciting fresh cream ganache fillings.

The new chocolates will be joined by a whole host of tasty treats including classic ice cream sundaes as well as crepes, waffles and sandwiches.

Those interested in the positions at 19.2 should to send a CV to Parlour Manager Yvette Harrison at Westertown, Rothienorman or email it to yvette@mackies.co.uk.

With the promise of indulgent treats positions are likely to fill quickly so ice cream lovers shouldn’t hesitate to apply.