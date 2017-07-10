Laurencekirk-based Horseshoe Bar saddles up to come to a town near you

A Mearns couple are hoping to serve up a glass of ‘Chardoneigh’ at their new equestrian-themed wine and prosecco bar.

Eric Scott turned to the catering industry after being made redundant from his job in the oil industry, and he now runs a burger van in Laurencekirk.

Together with his wife Sonya, they have converted an old horsebox into a stylish prosecco and wine bar, which is now available for hire for private and public events and functions.

Sonya said: “My husband was made redundant from the oil industry last July and decided to start his own business. He now runs a burger van (‘What the Fork’) in Laurencekirk. It is based at the business Park during the week and we attend various different local events at the weekends.

“The Horseshoe Bar is a Sinclair horsebox that has been lovingly converted into a mobile prosecco and wine bar.”

For more information you can visit the Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/mobileproseccoandwinebar/

