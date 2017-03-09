Local beer to feature in ALDI's Scottish Beer Festival

Beers from Laurencekirk’s Burnside Brewery have been hand-picked by ALDI for the supermarket’s Scottish Beer Festival – in store now.

Bottles of the brewery’s Wild Rhino Blonde are now on sale across all 72 ALDI stores in Scotland and the in-store event is expected to generate sales worth more than £130,000 for the 35 breweries involved.

ALDI’s Scottish Beer Festival has been running since 2012 and has generated in excess of £1.6million of sales for Scotland’s craft breweries.

Tom Bradley, Buying Director for ALDI in Scotland, said: “Scotland’s beer industry is booming and we’re incredibly proud to work with many of Scotland’s best breweries. At ALDI, we’ve been supporters of Scottish brewing for many years and craft beer has always had a place on our shelves.

“We’ve built a strong relationship with each brewery featured in this Beer Festival and, with demand for local produce higher than ever, we’re expecting these local beers to fly off the shelves.”

As part of ALDI’s ongoing support of the Scottish brewing industry, the retailer has once again been announced as the headline sponsor of the Scottish Beer Awards.

Kirsten Speirs, Director of the Scottish Beer Awards, said: ““The growing range of high quality beers produced in Scotland is reflected in the on-going success of the Aldi Scottish Beer Festival. We are delighted to be working with Aldi to promote and reward innovative and hard-working Scottish brewers and it is wonderful to see so many of our finalists and medallists selected to take part.”