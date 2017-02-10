Mearns man named Construction Manager of the Year

A former Laurencekirk man was named Construction Manager of the Year for 2016.

Alan May received the gold medal after being whittled down from hundreds of applicants. He joined five other finalists at a dinner at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London where he received the ultimate prize. His dad, Laurencekirk resident Alan Snr, attended this event with him.

Alan May graduated from Napier University in Edinburgh in 2006 with Bsc(Hons) in Civil Engineering. He worked as Construction Manager on Al Wajba Palace for the Emir of Qatar in 2011-13.

He’s currently working in St Andrews on another prestigious project.

