New app allows virtual tour of Dunnottar Castle

A new app has been launched which allows people to take a virtual tour of Dunnottar Castle.

The app, which has been launched by VisitScotland under the name ScotlandVR tourism app, means that people across the globe can now visit Dunnottar Castle virtually, inspiring them to come and experience its beauty for real and enjoy a first-hand experience of the region’s famous attractions.

The Castle is one of 26 top Scottish attractions featured in the app.

Other attractions allow app users to stroll around the prehistoric village of Skara Brae in Orkney, soar like a bird over Edinburgh Castle, journey into the depths of Ben Cruachan, the Hollow Mountain, or stand under the Northern Lights.

Dunnottar Castle custodian, Jim Wands, said: “The app looks great, there are some fantastic images of the Castle on there.

“I think it is a great app for showcasing Scotland, it showcases what the country has to offer and gives a good geographic idea of where thngs are in relation to each other. Anything which showcases Scotland has got to be a good thing.”

Launched today (February 28), the ScotlandVR app, which is available for all Android and Apple users to download for free on Google Play and Apple Store, will features state-of-the art 360˚ imagery and footage, the journey begins in a virtual glen complete with moo-ing Highland Cow, crackling fire and bellowing stag. From there, users can jump into a map of Scotland and experience 26 unique attractions covering every region of the country.

The whole environment can be experienced in Stereoscopic 3D when used with a Google Cardboard virtual reality headset, or in 360˚ view using gyroscope technology in phone mode.

The ScotlandVR app is a result of the collaborative effort and pioneering spirit of Scottish academic, technology and tourism sectors.

During the 2016 Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design, VisitScotland challenged young talent from Scotland’s academia to create an exciting, interactive digital product designed to inspire and motivate people to visit Scotland. The winners of the competition were a team from Edinburgh Napier University, led by Professor David Benyon and Dr Oli Mival, which developed the concept for an innovative app in which to explore a virtual Scotland. The final ScotlandVR app was created by Edinburgh-based digital and creative agency, Whitespace in association with VisitScotland and Edinburgh Napier University.

Future phases of the software will see further attractions added through refreshed content. The landmark locations for launch were chosen from set criteria including footfall, product diversity, online searches and links to the current 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.