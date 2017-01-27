North East Food & Drink awards

As the closing date for entries approaches (Monday 30 January), the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards urge businesses to sign up to the region’s most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in the industry.

Delivered in partnership by Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeenshire Council, the awards are free to enter, and are open to all food and drink producers based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The eleven award categories encompass all parts of the food and drink industry; from North East Scotland Food & Drink Entrepreneur, to Best New Retail Product, to Best Young Business. A new Innovation Award has also been launched this year, to further support and encourage businesses that are pioneers in their field.

As well as offering businesses a platform on which they can showcase their produce to the nation, it gives entrants the opportunity to meet with the judging panel, who are highly regarded within their fields of business, marketing and journalism. This year, the judges include: Angus Bell, Category Manager for Scotland for Morrisons, with over 26 years experience in buying, marketing and store management within food retail, Katie Sillars, Business Development Manager Scotland at Bidvest Food Service Scotland and former Director of Eat Balanced for four years, and Cate Devine, Food Writer and Columnist, writing about the Scottish food scene for 25 years.

The Awards have received sponsorship from a range of businesses, including ESS Support Services Worldwide, Aston Scott, Johnston Carmichael, Mackie’s of Scotland, Maclay, Murray and Spens LLP, Highlands & Islands Enterpise (HIE), Scotland Food & Drink, Skills Development Scotland and Strachans Ltd.

Winners will be announced at an awards dinner, which will take place on March 30 at the Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel.

For more information visit www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk