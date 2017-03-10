Oil and gas job event at AECC

Employers based in the north east are being urged to take the opportunity to introduce themselves to hundreds of talented potential workers at a special employment event later this month.

Businesses are being offered the chance to exhibit in Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre on Wednesday, March 29 at a jobs event hosted by Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

Led by the Energy Jobs Taskforce and Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE), which includes private and public sector partners, the event intends to help individuals realise their broad skill set by introducing them to employers from a variety of sectors.

Businesses from across the North East will be in attendance, looking to recruit from a highly skilled talent pool.

Previous events have attracted more than 3500 people from across the region.

Employers can register to exhibit for free and people can find out more about the event at www.ourskillsforce.co.uk/employment-support-event.