Popular Stonehaven restaurant to close

A landmark Stonehaven restaurant has announced it is closing.

The art deco Carron Restaurant announced on its facebook page on Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing its doors after re-opening two years ago.

The statement said: “It is with deep regret that we are having to announce the closure of The Carron Restaurant.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers over the past two years for all of your support.

If there is anyone with itison vouchers still to be redeemed, we have spoken with the itison team and you can contact them directly for a refund.”

The restaurant was closed for almost a year before the current owners took over in June 2015.