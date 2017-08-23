Restaurant owner inspired to re-open Carron “due to public demand”

A local chef and business-owner has explained that has been inspired to re-open Stonehaven’s iconic Carron Restaurant following “public demand”.

Syed Abdul Hamid, known as Raj, already owns India on the Green in Ballater and the Nu Spice takeaway in Stonehaven.

It was revealed earlier this week that he is now in the process of taking over the Carron Restaurant, which closed down suddenly in March.

The B-list building is a focal point of the town. Raj said that he hopes to have the restaurant, which will serve Indian cuisine, open by Christmas.

He added: “Many people in Stonehaven have been asking me to open a restaurant here for a long time. It was the local demand that inspired me to take over the Carron. It always has been a focal point and I will maintain that to the highest standard.

“I’m feeling very happy and excited. I’m always excited about new challenges.

“It will be a high-end restaurant.

“Everything will be bought local. The menu will be made only with local products.”