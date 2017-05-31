Shop is a ‘Stepping Stone’ to a new start

Two Stonehaven mums have stepped in to the world of retail by opening a new childrenswear and hairdressing shop in the town centre.

Friends Lynn Guzik and Mhari Mitchell are behind new shop Stepping Stones, which offers children’s shoes, clothing, and toys as well as a children’s hairdressing service.

Since opening in April, the shop has already earned a good reputation for friendly service, putting little ones at ease.

Lynn, who has a background in Corporate Finance, said: “Mhari and I have been considering opening Stepping Stones for a number of years now as we felt that families in Stonehaven and the surrounding areas were missing a local shop to purchase good quality children’s shoes, clothes and toys at reasonable prices. “When Mhari lost her job as a result of the oil downturn it seemed the perfect time to put our ideas into practice and start our own business. It has always been our aim to provide a family friendly shop, catering for both the needs of the children and the parents and provide an enjoyable and stress free shopping experience for all. The addition of the hairdressing service was part of this as it can be challenging to get a young child’s haircut, however with novelty seats and ipads we have created a child friendly environment and the children are loving it! In addition to this, the children’s play area and baby changing facilities further emphasise our commitment to creating and maintaining a child friendly shopping experience for our customers.”

Lynn has two children, Zoe (9) and Lucas (6), as does Mhari, Brodie (9) and Archie (5). With their families complete and all children settled at school, Mhari’s sudden change in professional and personal circumstances prompted the shop discussion once again.

Lynn and Mhari are aligned in terms of vision, ideas and values for Stepping Stones, and most importantly, share the same sense of humour!