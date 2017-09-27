Stonehaven Royal Bank branch to close next week

With Stonehaven’s Royal Bank of Scotland branch preparing to close its doors for the final time next week, staff said farewell to some of their longstanding customers with a coffee morning at the weekend.

The Royal Bank announced the closure in March, with the Stonehaven branch set to close on Tuesday, October 2. Staff will be relocating to other branches.

Customers in the town will be able to visit a mobile branch of the Royal Bank, which will visit Stonehaven twice a week.

It will be sited in the car park of the Co-op on David Street on Mondays from 12.30-1.30pm, and on Thursdays from 12.15-1.15.

Speaking at the time they announced the closure, a Royal Bank spokesperson said: “A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “The way people choose to bank with us has changed radically over the last few years. Between 2010 and 2015, mobile and online transactions have increased by over 400 per cent and mobile transactions alone have increased by 1,350 per cent.

““Since 2011 we have seen the number of transactions in the Stonehaven branch decline by 30 per cent. “These customers are actively choosing to bank in different ways, with 66.6% of customers choosing to use our digital banking options.”

Concerns have been raised by local businesses about the effect that the closure will have on the local economy.