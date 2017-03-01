Stonehaven successfully reviews Fairtrade status

Stonehaven has successfully renewed its Fairtrade Town status for two more years, in recognition of the ongoing commitment to promote Fairtrade principles.

Stonehaven’s Fairtrade Steering Group will be promoting Fairtrade to more community groups and businesses in the area and taking part in campaigns such as Fairtrade Fortnight from Monday, February 27, until Sunday, March 12.

Fairtrade Fortnight is a highlight of the year, when campaigners, businesses, schools and places of worship show their support for the farmers and workers who grow our food in developing countries. One such event is being held on Sunday, March 5, when there will be a Fairtrade stall at Fetteresso Church from 10am to 1pm.

Stonehaven was first awarded Fairtrade town status in 2014 (as reported in The Mearns Leader) in recognition of strong support for Fairtrade within the town, and the achievement of the five qualifying goals which include wide availability of Fairtrade products in local shops and food outlets, and high levels of support from local people, businesses, Aberdeenshire Council, faith groups and schools.

Chairperson of the Fairtrade Steering Group, Rachel Shanks, said: “We are delighted that Stonehaven’s Fairtrade Town status has been renewed. This is due to the number of shops, cafés and restaurants selling Fairtrade food and drinks, workplaces providing Fairtrade options and the work done by all the town’s schools and faith groups in promoting Fairtrade goods.”

Adam Gardner, communities campaigns manager at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “We’re very pleased that Stonehaven has renewed their Fairtrade status and laid out clear exciting goals to take Fairtrade further.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of the public and campaigners, an increasing number of farmers in developing countries are now selling their products on Fairtrade terms, bringing them a stable income, and the chance to trade their way out of poverty.”