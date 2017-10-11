Swimming club caught up in airline chaos

Thirty members of Stonehaven Amateur Swimming Club (SASC) are winging their way to Lanzarote this week with a huge sigh of relief - after the trip was almost ruined at the last minute.

The group had booked the flights for their trip to a swimming camp at Club la Santa through Monarch Airlines - and so were caught up in the chaos when Monarch announced that they would cease trading with immediate effect on Monday, October 2.

Vice-chairperson of SASC, Lindsay Cochrane, told the Leader that the trip had been two years in the planning.

Members of the club had paid for their trip, and fundraising had been undertaken by the club to pay for further expenses.

Lindsay said: “I found out after my husband saw it on the news. We had a stressful day scrambling around trying to re-arrange. Because there are 30 of us it was very difficult to find flights, so we have ended up having to split up on to different flights and fork out for them.

“We had to act quickly as we may not have got the flights, and we had to split people up. There was also planning for unaccompanied children who would be travelling, so there was a lot of last minute work involved.

“I’d like to make a special mention to Nicolls coach company in Laurencekirk. We had booked them to take us all to the airport for our original flights, but after they were cancelled Nicolls gave us a refund and were absolutely fantastic about it all.”

