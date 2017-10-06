Buster wants a forever home

Buster is a young boy who has the sweetest soul and is looking for a loving family to take him in.

The world is a big place and Buster would love to see every corner of it if he could. He is a very inquisitive dog who loves to poke his nose in everyone's business!

He is a very energetic boy who will require an active family to take him on long walks and give him a good run around.

Buster has had basic training and it is felt he would benefit from a few extra lessons in doggy etiquette. He is very keen to learn if you have a biscuit!

An adult only home would be ideal for this lad as he can be very bouncy.

If you can offer him the home he deserves please contact the SSPCA's rescue centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.