Camera equipment donation to Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeen received a generous donation of a CCTV camera kit for their horse stables.

The equipment was kindly donated to Scotland’s animal welfare charity from www.spycameracctv.com.

Graeme Innes, centre manager, said: “Most horses give birth in the quiet hours when no-one is around, the camera will allow us to keep an eye on the mare from a monitor.

“We’d like to say a massive thanks to SpyCameraCCTV for their very kind donation as it means we are better able to care for our horses.

“As an animal welfare charity we receive no government or lottery funding so we rely entirely on the support of the public. Without these donations we would not be able to continue our vital work rescuing and rehoming abandoned and unwanted animals in Scotland.”

Lee Adams, SpyCameraCCTV managing director, said they were delighted to be able to assist: “We were thrilled to be able to help out the Scottish SPCA with this project – camera equipment for foaling is something we are regularly asked about and for many people, it can mean that sleepless nights are a thing of the past.

“You hear about some of the awful situations horses can get themselves into during the foaling season so helping with the birth and welfare of the horses is something we wanted to help with. We receive many calls from farmers looking after their livestock and often they are not able to sleep much at this time of year but with all of the new high-resolution technology and remote smartphone monitoring, it means they can see clearly if the animal needs help.”

If you are interested in rehoming an animal or wish to donate to or join the Scottish SPCA, visit scottishspca.org or telephone 03000 999 999.