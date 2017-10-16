Can you give a home to Joyce and Eveline?

A pair of parrots are currently seeking their forever home.

Joyce and Eveline are looking for a new home together as they are very happy in each other’s company.

They are quite talkative and since being in the care or the SSPCA's Aberdeenshire base they have enjoyed mimicking the sounds of their surroundings.

They are under vet treatment at the moment as one arrived iinto care with a very overgrown beak, so they are not quite ready to go to a new home just yet.

Anyone who can offer this lovely little pair a suitable home should get in touch with our centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.