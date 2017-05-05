Can you give a home to Mitzi and Moon?

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for two beautiful Shetland pony mares.

Scotland's animal welfare charity is currently caring for the mares at their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Do you have a home for Moon?

Centre manager, Graeme Innes, said: “Mitzi and Moon came into our care through no fault of their own.

“Unfortunately their previous owner could no longer look after them and as a result they can suffer from laminitis so we would be looking for a home that has experience of this condition.

“These two older ladies have hearts of gold, and are good to catch, groom and lead.

“They can be homed together, or separately as a companion pony to another laminitis sufferer.”

Anyone who can offer Mitzi and Moon a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.