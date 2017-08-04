Can you give Freddie & Tinkerbell a home?

The SSPCA is looking for a forever home for two rabbits.

Freddie and Tinkerbell were born whilst in the care of the animal charity and they are now seeking their forever home.

Tinkerbell

They are very confident when out roaming and will happily approach you.

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said: "As they are only young both of them could use a little more handling and confidence building so they can get used to it.

"Preferably we would be looking for a home where they can go together."

Can you offer Freddie and Tinkerbell a new home in time for rabbit awareness day on August 10?

Please call the SSPCA's centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.