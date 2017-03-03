Cancer Research Walk - MSP tribute

Pupils from Glenbervie Primary School have donated money to Cancer Research in memory of former pupil MSP Alex Johnstone, who sadly died in December.

P5/6 and teacher Miss Houston organised and ran a Christmas Fair, taking on the roles of advertising manager, financial controller, project leader and quality assurance.

The children raised over £200 and presented a cheque to Alex Johnstone’s wife, Linda, for Cancer Research.

Alex was always a strong supporter of the school and also had close connections with it after having been a former pupil.

The pupils felt that supporting the Cancer Research charity would be a fitting tribute.

The school are also participating in a sponsored walk at the end of March and a percentage of the funds raised will again go to this charity.

Alex’s wife and daughter hope to join pupils and staff on the day and raise the profile of Cancer Research. The ladies will also take on their own Sponsored event the “Moontrose Night Walk on April 29.

Collection buckets and sponsor forms are in the school and Linda has a Just Giving Page.