Care home named in the top 20 in Scotland

Laurencekirk’s Burnside Care Home has been included in carehome.co.uk’s Top 20 recommended care homes in Scotland 2017.

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2017 highlight the most recommended care homes in each region of the UK. The awards are based on over 40,000 reviews from residents, as well as friends and families of residents.

Burnside Care Home received a review score of 9.7/10, with all reviewers being ‘extremely likely’ or ‘likely’ to recommend the care home to others.

Feedback included the excellent support given by all the staff, first class hospitality and comfortable rooms and surroundings for residents.

Marion Gordon, Burnside Care Home manager said: “We have an excellent team of staff at Burnside and we do our very best to ensure residents receive the best support and care. I am thrilled to be included in the top 20 care homes in Scotland, the hard work the team carry out on a daily basis deserves some recognition.”

Burnside Care Home is run by Silverline Care has 57 rooms, and specialises in focusing on the well-being of the individual, offering one-to-one sessions and supporting decisions to personalise their environment.