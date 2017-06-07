Care home set for glitz and glamour

A Stonehaven care home is bringing back by popular demand their twist on fundraising events this year with a dancing competition.

Following the success and enjoyment from the 2015 Striclty Fundraising Event, the Bungalow presents Strictly 2017 with the theme of ‘A Night at the Movies’.

The date is set for Friday 3rd November in the Stonehaven Town Hall.

The care home is currently looking for couples or dance partners with mixed dance abilities to be participate in the show.

A Bungalow spokesperson said: “You may have dancing shoes and already have a favourite dance or you may be keen to learn new moves but we ask that dancers wishing to undergo training are willing to secure sponsorship for the cost of your lessons.

“Unfortunately we are not able to fund this training aspect of the event but have advice and suggestions on ways in which you can secure sponsorship.”

This Strictly 2017 fundraising objective is to raise awareness of the support services they offer and combine a fun fundraising event with unmatched entertainment for the community.

The spokesperson added: “We were asked repeatedly when the next event was being held, so we are thrilled to invite the friends from the community to get involved.

“We aim to bring the community together, and most essentially, given the profile of the event, raise significant funds for The Bungalow.”

If you are interested in having a bit of fun and supporting the fundraising initiative then please contact Doreen Hall or Nicolle Siliwoniuk-Caldwell on 01569 762 213 or email thebungalow@crossreach.org.uk.

The Bungalow is a care home for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

It is situated on Arduthie Street, Stonehaven and endeavours to work with service users and their families, local communities and other organisations to “place individual’s needs at the heart of our services”.