CCTV image of man sought following Mearns break-ins

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are seeking in connection with a series of break-ins in the Mearns earlier this year.

Sheds and garages in the Stonehaven area were broken into on Saturday, March 12.

Detective Constable Norman McGlashan, who has been leading the inquiry, said: “I would urge anyone who has any information about these crimes or who recognises the man in this image to contact the police."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information that may assist the investigation, should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.