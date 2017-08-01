Ceilidh band in tune with Mearns audience

The audience in the Dickson Hall, Laurencekirk, was thoroughly entertained last Thursday evening when the Cairngorm Ceilidh Trail visited as part of its tour.

The eight members of the group performed a selection of songs, jigs, and other traditional music in the Mearns Hall.

Songs were sung in Gaelic, English and Swedish - one member of the group is originally from Sweden.

Music was played on a selection of instruments including fiddles, guitars, keyboard, flute, bodhran, Irish bagpipes, penny whistle, and woodwind instruments, with some of the group playing more than one instrument.

Some members gave a demonstration of traditional step dancing which they had only learned the previous week whilst at their summer music camp.

The group had attended their residential “Music Camp” having been successful in the application process, and during the week practiced and prepared for their tour round the Cairngorm National Park area.

The aim of the project is to give them experience in playing together and going on tour round a selection of venues in a short period, as well as helping to maintain young people coming in to keep traditional music and skills alive.

With the youngest of the group only 16 years old and the oldest 20, they certainly showed a level of talent and skill beyond their young years.