Centre bids for Bags of Help

The Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 - all raised from the 5p bag levy - being awarded to local community projects.

some members of the Newtonhill Netball Club and Newtonhill Boys Club celebrating the news that we've been shortlisted for the Bags of Help scheme.

Greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to provide support to communities in Scotland.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The Bettridge Centre is one of the groups on the shortlist, looking for funds to support their games hall upgrade project.

The grant will be used to re-paint disappearing netball, football and badminton lines and replace worn out and dangerous goals.

This will benefit more than 200 children and adults.

Centre development Officer, Bridget Scott says: “We’re delighted to have been given this opportunity to upgrade our facilities and to support our local sports clubs.

“Newtonhill Netball Club and the primary school netball team train here throughout the year and have been really struggling to play games because the lines have virtually disappeared.

“Newtonhill Boys Football Club also need goals suitable for their age group.”

Voting is open in Tesco, Newtonhill throughout May and June.

Customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered more than £28.5 million to more than 4,000 projects up and down the UK.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for May and June.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more about the scheme visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp