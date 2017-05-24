Firefighters at Laurencekirk Fire Station held a charity car wash on Saturday (May 20).

This was the first event the local fire station have held in several years, so they were hoping for good support from the community - and they certainly got it.

The rain didn't dampen any spirits on the day.

The car wash was held from 10am-3pm, and managed to raise an amazing total of just over £800. The money raised will go to the Firefighters Charity.

If you have a story or photograph which you would like us to feature in the Mearns Leader and Kincardineshire Observer, please email news@mearnsleader.com, phone us on (01569) 785702 or pop in to the Leader office.