Clan offer new service

Clan Cancer Support has introduced a monthly drop-in service providing information and support in Stonehaven.

That charity will run the sessions on the last Thursday of each month in the town’s Invercarron Resource Centre, offering free support, information and services for those affected by cancer.

Introduced following the closure of CLAN’s Stonehaven base on Robert Street, the next drop-in session will take place on Thursday, June 29.

Iona Mitchell, head of Cancer Support Services at CLAN Cancer Support, said: “We are pleased to be able to maintain our presence in Stonehaven.

“We are committed to providing cancer support services for free in the Kincardine and Mearns area and are currently pursuing other opportunities for a new base that meets the needs of our clients and will allow us to enhance our service in the area.”