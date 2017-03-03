College lecturers across Scotland have voted for industrial action

College lecturers across Scotland have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute over the non-delivery of a pay agreement that was reached almost exactly one year ago.

The EIS balloted members of its Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA), following a lack of progress in discussions at National Joint Negotiating Committee (NJNC) on delivery of the pay agreement.

The consultative ballot closed today (Friday), with 97 per cent of lecturers backing industrial action, on a turnout of 64 per cent.

The EIS-FELA Executive met today, and has asked that the EIS now authorise a statutory industrial action ballot of EIS-FELA members. The full EIS Executive will process this request next week.

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said: “Scotland’s Further Education lecturers have been extremely patient in waiting for college management to deliver on their pay commitments, but that patience is now exhausted. After a year of dragging their feet, it is time for Scotland’s colleges to make good their promises to lecturers on fair and equal pay.”

EIS-FELA President John Kelly added: “This is an outstanding ballot result, which clearly demonstrates the strong feelings held by Scotland’s FE lecturers. While no lecturer wants to take strike action, we feel our hand has been forced by the actions of Scotland’s college managers. We are now requesting a full statutory ballot for industrial action, and would urge all members to continue to support our campaign for full delivery of the pay agreement that was promised to us.”