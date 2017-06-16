Crafting for charity - raising money for Friends of Anchor

A Stonehaven woman has turned her crafty hobby into a fundraising success as a way of giving something back to those who have supported her husband through cancer treatment.

Chic by Christine Cairns was set up to raise funds for Friends of Anchor following the care and support that Christine’s husband has been receiving in the ANCHOR Unit. Finding old pieces of furniture, Christine transforms them into something unique and contemporary. Every penny raised from the sales of her products goes directly to Friends of ANCHOR.

Christine said: “My husband is a patient of the Anchor Unit, and the compassion and dedication they show to all within the unit is very humbling. As a hobby at home on my days off, I have started doing shabby chic pieces, and all the money I make is for the charity. The support team on the unit work passionately to make everyone feel less frightened and apprehensive at extremely vulnerable times. The Friends of the Anchor unit really do what they say on their website ensuring Our North-east Scotland’s cancer and haematology patients receive the best possible care, treatment and support. We never contemplated that either one of us or our family would be directly effected by cancer, and I decided to try my very best with the same passion to raise money to show our ongoing gratitude. I am passionate about working on each piece and making it unique.”

You can visit Christine’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gccc26/