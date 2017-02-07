£33,000 of cannabis recovered in Portlethen

Three men were arrested in Portlethen over the weekend after cannabis worth around £33,000 was recovered from a car in the area.

A police statement spokesperson said: “Three men aged 46, 31 and 29 were arrested and charged in relation to the recovery and were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on, Monday, February 6.

“The recovery was made on Saturday, February 4”.