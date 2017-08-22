Appeal for information following break-in and theft of bikes

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a break-in and theft from a garage in Portlethen whereby a quad bike and children's bikes were stolen.

The incident took place in the Hillside area between 9.30pm on Friday August 18, and 6.30am on Saturday, August 19. The items taken, which are worth a combined high three figure value, include -

• an XTREME Monster electric quad bike, 2016 model

• a 'CHAMP SX' kids motorbike

• 16" BIGFOOT boy's kids bike with orange trim on the tyres

PC Nicole Cuthill, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would appeal to anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area during the night in question to please get in touch as our enquiries continue. It would not have been easy to transport these items away without being noticed, so if you saw any unusual vehicles or people let us know.

"Crimes of this nature are rare in this particular area which makes this incident extremely disappointing. I also don't think I need to stress just how cruel it is to steal a child's bike.

"I would always urge the public to take extra precautions when it comes to your home security and to use every tactic available to reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime, including installing security lights and alarms. In saying this, the simplest deterrent of all can be locking your doors and ensuring they are secure.

"Please contact Police on 101 with information or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."