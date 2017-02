Officers have appealed for witnesses following a theft by housebreaking at the Co-Op at Redcloack Drive in Stonehaven.

The theft happened between 10pm on Saturday, 11 February, and 5am on Sunday, 12 February.

Alcohol worth a mid three-figure sum of money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.