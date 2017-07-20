Appeal to trace missing St. Cyrus man

The officer leading the search for 62-year-old Graeme Leslie is appealing for people living the St Cyrus area to check sheds, garages or other outbuildings for signs of activity as the search to trace him continues.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: "We have specialist search teams currently out looking in the vicinity of Graeme's home however I would appeal to anyone who lives in the area to please check your garages, sheds or other outbuildings for signs of activity incase he sought shelter.

"Given the recent rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions I must stress that we don't want anyone searching outwith the boundaries of your own property and putting yourself in any danger, however if your outbuildings are easily accessible we would be very grateful for the assistance.

"The significant rainfall this morning will make some of the terrain we need to search challenging, however our specialist officers are utilising their skills and equipment to access the areas safely and effectively."

Anyone with information about Mr Leslie's whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101.