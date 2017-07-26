Cocaine with a street value of £45,000 recovered from Portlethen area

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £45,000 has been recovered during the execution of an intelligence-led search warrant at a property in the Portlethen area.

The drugs were recovered on Tuesday, July 25, along with a mid four-figure sum of cash.

As a result a man aged 30 and a woman aged 28 are to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, July 26.

Detective Sergeant John Snedden said: "The search warrant was carried out as a result of intelligence received from members of the public. We continue to urge anyone with information and concerns relating to the supply of drugs to contact us and are grateful to those who have been in touch.

"We are committed to targeting the supply of drugs and will act on information from the public. Police can be contacted on 101 and Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."