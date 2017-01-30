Drugs worth £47,000 recovered in Stonehaven

Three people have been arrested following a drugs seizure in Stonehaven.

Cannabis and cocaine worth nearly £47,000 was recovered by officers following an intelligence-led operation on Saturday, 28 January. A four figure sum of money was also recovered. Following the operation, a 50-year old woman and two men aged 32 and 23 all from the local area, have been charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the recovery. Chief Inspector Murray Main, Local Area Commander for Aberdeenshire South, said: “Illegal drugs can have such a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities. Through Operation Aspen, we have seen a significant amount of controlled drugs removed from the streets of Aberdeenshire and across the North East. “There will be no let-up in the fight against drugs. We will continue to robustly target those individuals and groups who profit from the sale or supply of illegal drugs across the North Eats and elsewhere. Anyone with concerns in their neighbourhood can contact police on 101.”